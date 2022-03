In San Francisco, brazen shoplifters continue to stroll into Walgreens stores and other shops, calmly fill giant bags with product, and walk out. Above is the latest incident in which another shopper tries to intervene only to be pelted with fruit by the thief. He throws bananas back at the shoplifter who then attacks with a pack of Chips Ahoy cookies.

"There's banana's blazing everywhere!" yells professional photographer Nicholas Stennet who caught the scene on video.