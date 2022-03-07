Google rats out people who fake bad connectivity to dodge meetings

For years bad bandwidth has been my excuse for keeping my computer's video camera turned off. I don't want people staring at me while we discuss whatever it is I have to discuss with them.
Looking at me is extra!
Google is evidently tired of being the scapegoat, but I can still blame my local ISP.
The revamped "Meet Quality Tool" will show inbound and outbound bandwidth information, pitting a user's "estimated available bandwidth" against how much bandwidth Google Meet needed for each moment of the call. Google Meet used to log average numbers for each person over the length of the call, but the new tool now shows each person's bandwidth in a second-by-second line graph. Google says that "We hope by surfacing this detailed information, Admins can easily troubleshoot or improve call quality for their users."
The full list of everything Google Meet logs and shares with your employer or school is lengthy. It includes network statistics like jitter, packet loss, congestion, and ping times as well as whether you were on a wired, Wi-Fi, or cellular connection, microphone and speaker levels, CPU usage and FPS, and any moderation actions. There's also the Google Meet Audit log, which gives Workspace administrators access to a log of every meeting, including the names and descriptions of each meeting and all the participants.