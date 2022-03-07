Doocy struggles to make the case that gas prices are somehow set by the Biden administration as Jen Psaki uses facts to answer his apparently unresearched assumptions about the US energy economy.
Jen Psaki suggests Fox News finds facts 'inconvenient' as she rejects Doocy's latest on gas prices
