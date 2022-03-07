Let's talk about Muppet Babies, shall we?

Few entities on this planet can awaken my inner child like the Muppets. When Disney + first materialized into being, I intended to avoid the streaming service entirely. That was until the first commercial I saw for Disney + ended with Kermit the Frog beaconing me to join the fun. With just one look at Kermit's calming green complexion, I gladly forked over my hard-earned greenbacks.

As a child of the late 80s and early 90s, my first exposure to the Muppets- outside of Sesame Street- came via Muppet Babies. The theme song for Muppet Babies is so damned catchy that I'll probably remember it long after senility claims the names of children.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Defunctland provides a comprehensive history of the Muppet Babies and how they leaped from Muppets Take Manhattan into the minds of millions of Millenials. Give the video a click if you're looking for a little jolt of late 80s nostalgia.