It's a bat, man: prankster releases actual bat at The Batman screening

In Austin, Texas on Friday, a prankster released a live bat during a showing of The Batman.
Management paused the film and called local animal control officers but apparently they were unable to capture the bat. From KXAN:
The theater offered to give refunds, but a majority of the crowd opted to stay and watch the film, "bat and all," according to the KXAN viewer who took the video.
"To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry," [Moviehouse & Eatery manager Heidi] Deno said.
