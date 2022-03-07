Episode 12 of David Firth's now-classic series just landed. Its title is "Post Man" and reflects Mr Fingers' new line of work, marked as it is by psychotic delusion, his dreamily clichéd turns of phrase, and his strange and gruesome charm (which works its wonders on his date).
Salad Fingers gets a job—and a date
