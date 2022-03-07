The Russian Embassy in DC just got a makeover with a smart new sign: President Zelensky Way

The Russian Embassy in Washington DC now has an unofficial new street name: President Zelensky Way.

The sign, which is attached to a pole and cement base, was rolled over on a dolly at 2:30 pm yesterday by activist Claude Taylor, who told Insider it's meant to be "a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest." It's unclear how long the embassy will remain on President Zelensky Way.

From Insider:

Taylor founded the anti-Trump Mad Dog PAC in 2017. He said the group had done several sign stunts in the past, and that symbolically renaming the street in front of the embassy was a small action they could take to protest the war in Ukraine. …

Mad Dog PAC put up similar signs in the past named after Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist and Washington Post columnist who was assassinated by Saudi officials in 2018. Shortly after, Taylor's group put up a "Khashoggi Way" sign in front of the Saudi Embassy in DC, as well as in other locations.

For the Zelensky sign, Taylor said he had a sign base and pole left over from that project and just needed to order the actual sign, attach it, and drop it off in front of the embassy.

It's also not the first time Taylor's group has taken aim at Russia. In 2019, the PAC put up a billboard in Palm Beach that said "GOP," with the O formed by a hammer and sickle, a common symbol in Russia that was on the Soviet Union flag. The group said the billboard, located not far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, was meant to highlight "the GOP's corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob."

Taylor said he had no idea whether the Zelensky sign would stay up for a while or be removed by embassy staff. But he said that as long as attention was drawn to the sign, it had accomplished its goal.