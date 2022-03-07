Ukrainian MP to Putin: "Go f*ck yourself … We are not going to surrender"

A Ukrainian member of parliament didn't mince words on Newsmax when asked what he thought about Vladimir Putin's claim that he would stop the Ukrainian invasion "in a moment" if Ukraine agreed to a set of conditions, which include acknowledging Crimea as part of Russia.

"I just want to say to Putin … I'm sorry, go fuck yourself with all this," Alexey Goncharenko told host Eric Bolling (in video below).

"In half year he will start another war and say, 'I want another part of Ukraine, then another part of Ukraine.' We will never accept this. This is our territory. Crimea is Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine, and he's the aggressor, and he cannot demand from us anything."

And then, for a final zinger, "We are winning the war and we are not going to surrender in any way."