President Zelensky shares his frustration and anger in response to Russia's apparent total disregard for civilian life during their invasion of Ukraine. This is one pissed-off leader.
'We will find every bastard': Zelensky vows retribution for the murder of civilians
An explanation of why NATO cannot enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine
In this chilling segment on The Last Word, Lawrence O'Donnell explains why, as gut-wrenching as such a decision may be, NATO/USA believes it is too dangerous to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Viral ode to the Bayraktar drone being used by the Ukrainian army
On March 1st, the UGF (Ukrainian Ground Forces) shared a song on social media. The song is an ode to the Bayraktar TB2, the Turkish-made medium-altitude drone that the Ukrainians have been using to fend off the Russian army. The TB2 and the Javelin man-portable missile have become something of Ukrainian folk heroes in the… READ THE REST
With the Russian economy in freefall, oligarchs are calling for peace
Russian oligarchs and their families are facing severe repercussions from economic sanctions imposed on Russia. They are also calling for world peace and the safety of their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. That's so nice of them! Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is chairman of Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank. Recent sanctions against Alfa Bank are… READ THE REST
