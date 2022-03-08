1990s Hot Wheels kids' PC transformed into modern gaming beast

Rob Beschizza

The Hot Wheels PC was good for 1990s edutainment titles and came with a matching steering-wheel controller, but the 300Mhz Celeron in it barely met Windows XP's requirements, let alone anything more recent. But it's now cool as heck all the same, and Shank Mods crammed a top-of-the-line modern system in that tiny sub mini-ITX case.