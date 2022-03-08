A safari truck in the Serengeti got an extra passenger when a cheetah jumped on board (video)

While TikTok user Casey Cooper Mannes was on a tour of Tanzania's Serengeti, a cheetah spotted his safari truck and climbed aboard (video below). It then lounged on its newfound sundeck for a good 20 minutes while the seated passengers, who were told to stay calm, were both ecstatic and "on edge," according to Mannes (via Newsweek).

According to Kopa Tours, cheetahs are actually docile toward humans and when they jump on safari trucks, which isn't that common, it's because they are either hot and want to cool down, or because they're hungry and want a nice perch to watch their prey — which, fortunately, doesn't (usually!) include people. Phew.