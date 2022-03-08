Art of Darkness is a fascinating look into the art practice and life of Bryan Lewis Saunders

Art of Darkness is a documentary about an artist named Bryan Lewis Saunders who has been drawing a self portrait everyday since 1995. The documentary was released on March 30, 2015, marking Saunders' 20-year anniversary of drawing a daily self-portrait. Through a series of candid interviews, this intimate film dives deep into his drawings, ideas, and the difficult things he's been through in life.

In one of these fascinating interviews (50:00) he talks about "The Drug Series," a time period where he began doing his self-portraits under the influence of various substances. The Drug Series is especially compelling to me because of the unique way that each drawing reflects a different altered state of consciousness.

Saunders' self portraits never fail to depict the emotions and inner state he was experiencing while drawing any given piece. He explains: "I had this feeling that filled my entire being, that no one way of interpreting myself should set the standard for the way I see the world." Saunders draws a portrait every day because, in his words, "today is not the same as yesterday."

From Youtube: