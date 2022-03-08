"Please keep the light on" is what's written underneath this digital Lamp. If you're a rule breaker, all you need to do is click to turn it off and on. You can also see how many other people are currently viewing the lamp. If you click the lamp, everyone else who's viewing the page will see the effects. As an introvert, I'm having a great time on here communicating with others through nothing besides the flicker of this lamp. If you know morse code, though, try it out and see if you get a response.
Don't you dare turn off this digital lamp!
Pick a good password, then never change it
Glenn Fleishman has some advice that may seem counterintuitive: never change your password. If your password is long and random enough to avoid brute force or dictionary attacks, unique to the service, and has not been leaked, you should never need to change it. Glenn's article is a nice history tour of the mentality behind… READ THE REST
A big archive of chiptunes fits inside this little synth
How many chiptunes can the Retrocade Synth contain? All of them! [Jack]'s RetroCade synth is connects directly to the Papilio One 500k FPGA. All the classic chiptune ICs can be emulated in this FPGA including the Commodore 64 SID chip, and an Amiga MOD player. Being a follow-up to [Jack]'s previous FPGA YM2149 project, he also… READ THE REST
Old radio broadcast equipment
The Equipment Archive Section of The Broadcast Archive has the good stuff: the hot glass, studio hear, RCA equipment, monitors… [via Hacker News] READ THE REST
