Don't you dare turn off this digital lamp!

"Please keep the light on" is what's written underneath this digital Lamp. If you're a rule breaker, all you need to do is click to turn it off and on. You can also see how many other people are currently viewing the lamp. If you click the lamp, everyone else who's viewing the page will see the effects. As an introvert, I'm having a great time on here communicating with others through nothing besides the flicker of this lamp. If you know morse code, though, try it out and see if you get a response.