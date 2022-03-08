On Dreampire, you can browse through a ton of short videos where people describe their dreams. You can also upload your own dream video. Each video is tagged with different descriptors, making it easy to search for certain types of dreams. For example, you can search "elephant," to find all the dreams people have had about elephants. My favorite dreams to hear about are the creepy ones, like this one that someone had about flies coming out of a baby carraige.
Dreampire is a video collection of people describing their dreams
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dreams
Controlling your dreams for fun and science
A lucid dream is one in which you're aware of the fact that you're dreaming and can often control what happens. It's a powerful skill to develop with many delightful applications: dream debauchery, amplifying creativity, practicing athletic skills, managing psychological stressors, etc. Recently though, sleep scientists have renewed their interest in lucid dreaming as a… READ THE REST
In this surreal short film, people describe their most vivid, memorable dreams
"In Dreams" by Samuel Blain is an award-winning short film that combines animation and live action as four people tell the stories of their most vivid, memorable dreams. Each person's head is reimagined to match the dream that they're speaking about. The essence of my dreams often lingers over me all throughout the next day. If… READ THE REST
A person in a dream co-authored a math paper
I don't understand the 1985 paper, "Higher Algebraic K-Theory of Schemes and of Derived Categories [PDF]," by Robert Wayne Thomason and Thomas Trobaugh. But Thomason's introduction is fascinating. He says the paper was co-written by a simulacrum of his late friend Thomas Trobaugh who appeared in Thomason's dreams. The first author must state that his… READ THE REST
Battle your stubborn facial hair with this RS3 Rotary Shaver for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Besides manic weather, unsettling new stories, and the continuance of a deadly pandemic, do you know what this winter has? The audacity, that's what this winter has. And, because the cold winter… READ THE REST
Save over 50% on Accointing Crypto Tax Software and make tax season a breeze
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. April is primarily known for two wildly depressing occurrences: showers and taxes. The good news is you've found some income in the form of cryptocurrency. The bad news is you have… READ THE REST
Protect yourself and your private data with this decentralized VPN
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret that the cyber world can be a scary place filled with professional hackers capable of stealing vital, personal information. Not to mention, with nearly our entire identities and most valuable… READ THE REST