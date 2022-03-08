Dreampire is a video collection of people describing their dreams

On Dreampire, you can browse through a ton of short videos where people describe their dreams. You can also upload your own dream video. Each video is tagged with different descriptors, making it easy to search for certain types of dreams. For example, you can search "elephant," to find all the dreams people have had about elephants. My favorite dreams to hear about are the creepy ones, like this one that someone had about flies coming out of a baby carraige.