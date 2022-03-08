The gifted Brandon Ethridge is back with a mini-musical rendition of the infuriating recent Wheel of Fortune episode. They should hire him to do this live for every episode!
Infamous Wheel of Fortune episode set to music
Watch a pianist's perfect accompaniment to drunk anti-masker on a plane
Pianist Brandon Ethridge outdoes himself with this mini-musical masterpiece (above), this time accompanying a drunk anti-masker who gets kicked off a plane in a pitch-perfect performance. One thing I wish Ethridge would attach to the end of his videos is the original footage of the "vocalists," as it's fun to compare the miserable version to… READ THE REST
Kamala Harris' border remarks get the mini-musical treatment for a much better sound
During a week in which Vice President Kamala Harris faces criticism for not yet visiting the US-Mexico border, pianist Brandon Ethridge lightens up the mood with his latest mini-musical, "We've Been to the Border." Starring, of course, Kamala Harris. For those not familiar with Ethridge and his mini-musicals, he says he "never alter[s] the voices… READ THE REST
This dreary Humira ad transforms into a silly musical when a pianist plays along
Pianist Brandon Ethridge, who we've covered before, is known for his "mini-musicals" – real, usually political video clips that he comically enhances with a piano accompaniment without altering the original audio (such as the Marjorie Taylor Greene propaganda below). But he strays from politics with this latest ditty that turns a depressing Humira ad into… READ THE REST
