Irish man drives truck full of communion wafers into Russian Embassy

Desmond Wisley of County Leitrim attempted to smash a truck full of ecclesiastical supplies into the Russian Embassy in Dublin on Monday. Though he only managed to get through the gate, he still seemed proud of his success, as the Irish Times reports:

Videos of the incident show the truck reversing into the gates and forcing them open as a number of protesters looked on. There were some shouts of "Bravo" and "Well done" from the group. Mr Wisley then exited the vehicle and handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine. "I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said. […] "I've done my bit, lads. It's about time the rest of Ireland done their bit," he said as he was led away by gardaí.

The damage appears to have been transubstantial, for a host of reasons https://t.co/mPpFrgvxLJ — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 7, 2022

The Russian Embassy initially accused the Garda of standing by idly and cheering on the incident as it happened — which would be a potential breach of the Vienna Convention — though it has since stepped back those remarks.

10 days earlier, an RTÉ reporter interviewed the Russian Ambassador and did not mince words about his welcome in the Republic of Ireland:

RTÉ Six One interview with Russia's Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov | Live updates: https://t.co/65zqcDbQ9X pic.twitter.com/1y7QfJUkh7 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2022

Those Irish Fishermen could not be reached for comment at this time.

Protective barriers erected at Russian embassy after truck drives through gates [Conor Gallagher and Simon Carswell / Irish Times]