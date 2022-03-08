The "Atheist Street Pirates" remove illegal religious signs from Los Angeles streets

The Atheist Street Pirates are a group of people who go around Los Angeles removing religious posters and placards illegally placed on utility poles and fences. They have a website where people can take photos of signs and geotag them in a Google map database.

From Religion News:

The idea for the street pirates first emerged as a joke during an Atheists United meeting where members bantered about what to do with religious signage they encountered across the city. Calling it "religious rubbish removal," the alliteration inspired the Atheist Street Pirates. That led to Clark creating a public Google map database where they upload photos and locations of the signage they encounter during their commutes.w The map currently shows about 70 signs across LA County, including material taken down by the pirates or others. They've been officially active since 2021.

If signs are "illegally marooned, our pirates will report or plunder," Atheists United declares on its website.