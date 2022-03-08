Ukraine military band plays "Don't Worry Be Happy" on Odessa street

I can't vouch for the authenticity of this clip purported to be a Ukrainian military band performing "Don't Worry Be Happy" as they await a Russian attack on Odessa. But damn, it's deeply moving.
(via r/DamnThatsInteresting)
