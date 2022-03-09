A paranoid Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants the U.S. government to shut down

Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious because the House reached a bipartisan $1.5 trillion deal in the wee hours of Wednesday, and for that she is "disgusted and appalled."

The bill, considered urgent, includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and needs to be passed by Friday to prevent a government shutdown. But apparently, avoiding a government shutdown is exactly what the pouting Marge is so upset about — she wants the U.S. government to shut down, she cried on Twitter today.

"I don't think the government deserves to keep its lights on," the pro-Putin Congresswoman of Georgia said. "I think the government should be shut down, especially when they're sneaking bills through the middle of the night. Nancy Pelosi should be completely unseated as Speaker of the House."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R–SD) said he expected a vote that would be "robust," and "bipartisan," which, coming from her fellow Republican lawmaker, doesn't fit Marge's description of a sneaky bill. Seen any space lasers lately?