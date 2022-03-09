Antarctic explorer Shackleton's ship Endurance found: "the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen"

107 years after it was cracked open by sea ice and abandoned by explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew, the Endurance has been found under 3km of Antarctic water. To the delight of historians and archeologists, it's perfectly preserved.

"Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen – by far," said marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, who is on the discovery expedition and has now fulfilled a dream ambition in his near 50-year career. "It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation," he told BBC News.

It was found by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, working with a South African icebreaker. Here's a video about Shackleton's expedition: