If you've already done Wordle for the day and need another challenge, how about this? Try drawing the figure below in a continuous line without retracing any part of your line or lifting up your pen. (Crossing over a line is okay.) This video gives you 30 seconds before giving away the solution, but of course there's always the pause button.
Challenge: Can you draw this figure in a single line?
