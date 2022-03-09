Consult this map of ghost towns before you embark on your next road trip

Ghost Towns of America is a map of abandoned towns across the United States. Just click on each state to learn about how many ghost towns it has and where they're located.

You can also view their list of 10 historic American ghost towns, which includes photographs and information about each place. The website describes ghost towns as "once-thriving communities that have dwindled over the decades. Some vanished entirely or were absorbed into newer settlements, but many of these towns still stand, at least in part, allowing us glimpses of what these now-abandoned places once were."

I've always loved visiting ghost towns for the eerie feeling of being in an abandoned place, and because it feels like traveling back in time. If you're going on a road trip, check to see if any of these ghost towns will be on your route.