This slideshow of black-and-white snowmen photographs were taken by David Lynch in the early '90s, in the suburbs of his hometown of Boise, Idaho.

In 2007, a book of his snowman photos was released to accompany his Cartier Foundation retrospective, The Air Is On Fire. Leave it to Lynch to capture snowmen in such a compelling way. His shadowy photography makes them look like ghosts and spirits and has a similar feeling to his film, Eraserhead.