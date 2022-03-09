Enjoy this list of organisms named after famous people born after 1950

Brad Pitt (Featureflash Photo Agency), Wasp (Ireneusz Waledzik)/Shutterstock.com

Here's a list of organisms named after famous people born 1950-present. In biological nomenclature, species are often given scientific names to honor a certain person. In honor of Brad Pitt, there is a parasitic wasp from South Africa named Conobregma bradpitti. There is a species of moth named Cynaeda gigantea cobaini after Kurt Cobain, and a seaweed named Euthora timburtoni after Tim Burton. If you could name a species after a famous person, what species would you name and what would you call it?