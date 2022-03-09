Here's a list of organisms named after famous people born 1950-present. In biological nomenclature, species are often given scientific names to honor a certain person. In honor of Brad Pitt, there is a parasitic wasp from South Africa named Conobregma bradpitti. There is a species of moth named Cynaeda gigantea cobaini after Kurt Cobain, and a seaweed named Euthora timburtoni after Tim Burton. If you could name a species after a famous person, what species would you name and what would you call it?
Enjoy this list of organisms named after famous people born after 1950
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
Shocking news: fake cameras did not prevent car break-ins at popular tourist spot
Mount Bonnell is a popular tourist spot in Austin, Texas due to its sweeping views. Naturally, it's also a hotspot for car burglaries. Last year, Austin Parks and Recreation installed cameras to deter thieves. Thing is, the cameras weren't real. And guess what, they didn't help. Maybe they skimped by not getting the more expensive… READ THE REST
Idaho moves to make gender-affirming care for teens a felony and restricts people from leaving the state
In an attempt to one-up Texas' tyrannical new law declaring gender-affirming care child abuse, Idaho's House of Representatives has passed a law making gender-affirming care a felony and criminalizes leaving Idaho to go elsewhere for said treatment. READ THE REST
This trailer features Keanu Reeves as The Batman in DC's new "League of Super-Pets"
Finally, a DC property I may find interesting! This trailer features Keanu Reeves as The Batman and Kevin Hart as Ace, The Bat Hound. READ THE REST
Become a Java Expert with these online courses for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Understanding how to program is the way of the future. Speaking code is imperative whether you're into building video games, creating apps, or designing web pages. But if you're trying to figure things… READ THE REST
Get elite Bluetooth sound for under $35 with these wireless sports earphones
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The Sun is setting gently behind the clouds, your new running shoes are laced up tightly, and the perfect, up-tempo song graces your ears as you hit the pavement for a… READ THE REST
Battle your stubborn facial hair with this RS3 Rotary Shaver for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Besides manic weather, unsettling new stories, and the continuance of a deadly pandemic, do you know what this winter has? The audacity, that's what this winter has. And, because the cold winter… READ THE REST