Footage from inside a deeply creepy abandoned public aquarium

These urban explorers visited the crumbling interior of an unidentified and abandoned public aquarium in Spain where they found an old preserved shark and the rotting remains of an octopus and squid. From Science Alert:

When the aquarium was damaged [likely by a giant wave] and subsequently evacuated, all living animals were transferred to new aquariums, but the shark corpse may have been less of a priority and thus left behind, Juj' Urbex speculated in the video.

Discovering the dried-out remains of the shark "made me feel a lot of sorrow for this beast" even though it was already dead, Juj' Urbex said in the video translated into English.