French thieves steal $300,000 from TV show about a French thief

From Variety:

Just one day after thieves stole more than $200,000 worth of props from "The Crown" set on Feb. 24, Netflix became victim to a second heist during the French shoot for "Lupin."

Variety has confirmed that a robbery took place in a neighborhood in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, where the hit show was being filmed. Following a short hiatus, filming resumed on Monday (Feb. 28).

Part 3 of "Lupin" was shooting with Omar Sy when approximately 20 people who had their faces covered broke onto the set after throwing mortar fireworks, according to the news outlet AFP. An estimated €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was stolen, per the report.