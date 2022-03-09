Get this Echelon EX-3 smart fitness bike for $599, less than what you'd find on Amazon

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Listen, exercising isn't everyone's strong suit, and thinking that you can never forget how to ride a bike is a crock of you know what. In fact, we believe forgetting how to bike ride is a sure sign of adulthood memory doing its dirty but necessary work.

And, while some people are way too ambitious about their workout regimen, you're more than happy to be home doing your thing. It's cool. Forge your own fitness path from the comfort of your living room with this Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike.

Sleek and slim, the bike is perfect for any room that needs a purpose (we know you've been waiting for guests to inhabit that second bedroom, but, you know, COVID and all.) Made from alloy steel and designed with 32 resistance levels and dual-sided pedals, it's perfect for anyone looking for a trim, tone, or to continue their journey on their New Year's resolution.

In terms of the nuts and bolts, the seat and handlebars are completely adjustable, which means it's versatile and ready for whatever butt clicks in and takes a ride. Speaking of, when you score the bike, you do more than just peddle. Anyone who tries it can sort through the Echelon app and take advantage of more than 40 live daily classes and 3,000 on-demand workouts. Not taught by any bike rider from the street, these classes are staffed by 60 world-class instructors who are ready to kick your tuchus into tip-top shape.

Not entirely sold yet? How about you take a look at this rave review from Healthline describing the EX-3 as offering "a balanced, varied, and challenging workout, regardless of your fitness level" with "a sturdy, durable design to support intense workouts, as well as a rotating tablet holder for off-bike routines."

Get the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $599 (Reg. $799) with coupon code ECHELON at checkout. That makes this bad boy $200 less than the Amazon price, by the way.Prices subject to change