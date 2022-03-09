In an attempt to one-up Texas' tyrannical new law declaring gender-affirming care child abuse, Idaho's House of Representatives has passed a law making gender-affirming care a felony and criminalizes leaving Idaho to go elsewhere for said treatment.
Idaho moves to make gender-affirming care for teens a felony and restricts people from leaving the state
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- horror
This short horror film contains a goldmine of bizarre imagery and characters
What Lurks Within is an 18-minute DIY horror film by Frank Paul that contains a goldmine of bizarre imagery and characters. There are terrifying masks galore, including someone in an evil Mickey Mouse head. Despite the murder and creepiness, the film has some pretty campy elements and much of the horror is depicted in vibrant… READ THE REST
Watch "Possibly in Michigan," a musical horror film about two women who are stalked through a shopping mall by a cannibal
Possibly in Michigan is a 1983 musical horror film by artist Cecilia Condit about "two young women who are stalked through a shopping mall by a cannibal named Arthur. He follows them home, and here the victims become the aggressors. It is a story of friendship, courage, frailty and fears that will not go away".… READ THE REST
Watch the trailer for Jordan Peele's horror film "Nope"
I don't know what's going on in this trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope, but I'm creeped out nonetheless. It's probably because I loved Peele's Us and Get Out so I have high expectations for it. I can't believe we have to wait until July to see it, though. Details on Wikipedia are spare: "The plot… READ THE REST
Become a Java Expert with these online courses for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Understanding how to program is the way of the future. Speaking code is imperative whether you're into building video games, creating apps, or designing web pages. But if you're trying to figure things… READ THE REST
Get elite Bluetooth sound for under $35 with these wireless sports earphones
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The Sun is setting gently behind the clouds, your new running shoes are laced up tightly, and the perfect, up-tempo song graces your ears as you hit the pavement for a… READ THE REST
Battle your stubborn facial hair with this RS3 Rotary Shaver for just $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Besides manic weather, unsettling new stories, and the continuance of a deadly pandemic, do you know what this winter has? The audacity, that's what this winter has. And, because the cold winter… READ THE REST