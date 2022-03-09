Man hiding 52 live reptiles in his clothes arrested

A 30-year-old gentleman had more than just his pockets full when he tried to enter California from Mexico. In fact, the US citizen was caught trying to smuggle 52 live reptiles hidden in his pants pockets, inside his jacket, and stuffed into his "groin area," according to a statement from US Customs and Border Protection via AP.

The creatures, which were tied up in bags, included nine snakes and 43 horned lizards, some which are endangered.

The chap was, of course, arrested.

