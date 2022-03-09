Man hiding 52 live reptiles in his clothes arrested

A 30-year-old gentleman had more than just his pockets full when he tried to enter California from Mexico. In fact, the US citizen was caught trying to smuggle 52 live reptiles hidden in his pants pockets, inside his jacket, and stuffed into his "groin area," according to a statement from US Customs and Border Protection via AP.
The creatures, which were tied up in bags, included nine snakes and 43 horned lizards, some which are endangered.
The chap was, of course, arrested.
From AP:
The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. …
Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.
"Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border," said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. "In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals."