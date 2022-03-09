This image of the President of Russia is actually a bunch of dicks.
Someone made A Putin Mosaic Out Of Penises
Watch: in 2014, Fox News said photo of Obama wearing bike helmet prompted Russian aggression against Ukraine
In this 2014 video, Fox News hosts express shock, concern, humiliation, and disgust over a photo of Obama wearing a helmet while riding a bike, especially compared to a photo of a manly Putin shirtless on a horse. "Putin, big, strong, muscular on a horse," coos Sean Hannity. "Then there's Obama riding a little bicycle… READ THE REST
With the Russian economy in freefall, oligarchs are calling for peace
Russian oligarchs and their families are facing severe repercussions from economic sanctions imposed on Russia. They are also calling for world peace and the safety of their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. That's so nice of them! Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is chairman of Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank. Recent sanctions against Alfa Bank are… READ THE REST
Putin's inordinately long meeting tables mocked
What's with Vladimir Putin's weirdly long meeting tables? Here he is today with some advisors, in a Kremlin handout photo. Covid paranoia is the all-too-obvious answer. READ THE REST
