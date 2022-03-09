Ted Cruz says airline captains and flight attendants can't resist hugging him

With lots of pointing and table-pounding, a strident Ted Cruz boasted to a group of bored old geezers sitting around a table that flight crew members love to hug him when he gets on a plane.

Every week, I fly back and forth to Houston. Almost without exception every time I'm on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, hug me, and say, "thank you for fighting for us." Because I'll tell you United Airlines, sadly Houston's a hub of them, has fired 1000s of pilots and flight attendants. What difference does it make were the District of Columbia right now their mandates affecting kids in DC? This is wrong.

Even in D.C., which is populated with hypocrites and liars, Ted Cruz stands out as one of the sleaziest prevaricators on Capitol Hill, so I don't believe him. No one wants to hug Ted Cruz, not even his own kid.