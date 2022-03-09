Finally. Please, Star Wars, don't ruin Obi-Wan.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer is here
"Windowless bunker": Reviews are in for Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel
Thinking about maxing out your credit card and spending years to pay off a two-night stay at Disney World's new Galactic Starcruiser hotel? Then you should read the reviews before you make a reservation. From SF Gate: Reviews so far are generally positive — particularly praised are the character actors who carry the experience —… READ THE REST
Making your own Star Wars Tusken Raider helmet
If you've ever wanted to ply the Dune Sea on Tattooine, you know you'll need the proper head gear. In this VanOaksProps tutorial they show how you can create a fairly righteous Tusken Raider head dress with simple parts and materials, hot glue, and some 3D printed greeble. READ THE REST
Brilliant Star Trek vs. Star Wars trick in the New York Times crossword puzzle
In Sunday's New York Times crossword puzzle, constructor Stephen McCarthy embedded a wonderful trick centered on the Star Trek vs. Star Wars debate. For the clue "The better of two sci-fi franchises," either answer works. From the Constructor Notes: I am a fan of both "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," so it's nice to be… READ THE REST
