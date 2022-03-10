After Trump's flight broke down, the cheap grifter is now asking his fans to buy him a plane

For a billionaire, Donald Trump sure is cheap. First, he got a donor to loan him a private plane on Saturday to fly him from New Orleans to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And when the plane lost an engine mid-flight shortly after takeoff and was forced to return him to Louisiana, he finagled another private freebie flight from a different donor, according to The Washington Post.

After that inconvenient experience, which delayed his return home — not to his own private mansion, but to his freebie rooms at Mar-a-Lago — he's now got his eye on a shiny new "Trump Force One." But, of course, not one to part with his stagnant — if not dwindling — monies — he's now fundraising in hopes that his blind supporters will foot the bill.

(His former pride-and-joy, a Boeing 757, is currently broken with missing parts, sitting on a ramp at an airport in Orange County, New York, according to CNN. Apparently the six-figure cost to repair it is too much for Trump.)

So now, as he's done in the past, he holds out his red cap, waiting for his MAGA tribe to fill it with their fivers and ten-spots for a reward they will never see, enjoy, or benefit from.

From Huff Post:

Former President Donald Trump appears to be fundraising for a new plane after his private jet made an emergency landing over the weekend. Trump's Save America PAC sent an email on Wednesday titled "Update: Trump Force One" that discussed the construction of a new plane, several news outlets reported. … "I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone," wrote Trump in the email, according to Newsweek. "My team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One." "The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see," it continued. The email reportedly allowed recipients to "see" the new plane if they clicked an embedded link. The link actually directed to a donation page with the option to give between $5 and $2,000 to the Save America JFC PAC.

And the punchline is, Trump's fans never do get to see a photo of his coveted "Trump Force One" as teased, according to Newsweek — the donation plea is as exciting as it gets.