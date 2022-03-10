Alleged sex offender Madison Cawthorn calls Ukrainian President Zelensky 'a thug'

Alleged sex offender and a huge fan of Donald J. Trump, US Representative from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn was busy last weekend telling folks about the corrupt government of Ukraine, and how their President Volodymyr Zelensky is a thug.

WRAL:

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina told supporters he thought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug"—a comment that runs counter to the overwhelming share of Republicans with a favorable view of the leader fending off a military invasion from Russia.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said in a video obtained by WRAL. "Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."

It was unclear where the video was taken. Cawthorn had a number of events in the state over the weekend.