When this determined cat dives into the fishbowl with only its head and front paws, squeezing in the rest of the body looks utterly impossible. But when it comes cats, don't be fooled — no tight space is too small, or claustrophobic. All it takes is a full-body twist similar to that of a wet washcloth followed by an impressive ballet kick straight up toward the ceiling, and voila! The fishbowl suddenly expands to comfortably accommodate said cat.
Cat demonstrates how to squeeze into an impossibly small fishbowl
