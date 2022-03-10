How The Batman captures the essence of the comics

I've been craving a movie like The Batman for as long as I could form complete sentences. Batman's film catalog is an embarrassment of riches compared to most comic characters. It's pretty hard, at least in the 21st century, to mess up Batman on the silver screen. However, that doesn't mean that we've ever gotten a cinematic send-up of the caped crusader that felt one to one with comics.

Even though they were breathtaking achievements in film, Nolan's stabs at Batman were too grounded to include classic villains like Man-Bat, Clayface, or Mr. Freeze. At the same time, Nolan, and all previous directors, shunned the detective elements of the character. I mean, Batman is commonly referred to as the world's greatest detective. How do you drop the ball on that one?

With The Batman, Matt Reeves has created a Batman and Gotham that feels like the perfect homage to Norm Breyfogle and Frank Miller comics. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was watching a Batman book come to life. How did Reeves achieve this? In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers(consider yourself warned) gives its appraisal of The Batman's perfect scene.