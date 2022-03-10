"Mummified" mystery body found inside wall at Oakland convention center

Construction workers at Oakland's Kaiser Convention Center discovered a "mummified" mystery body inside a wall that police say has likely been there for "many years." The 1915 Beaux-Arts-style building has been closed since 2005 but is now undergoing renovations to become a commercial space with a performing arts theater and will be designated an historic landmark. According to police, the body is likely that of a male.

"Under ideal conditions a body will harden and become like leather, similar to a mummy," said Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead.

The identity of the body remains a mystery and an investigation is underway.

