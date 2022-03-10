Nobel laureate Bob Dylan publishing a new book about songs by Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Nina Simone, and others

Nobel laureate Robert Zimmerman, aka Bob Dylan, will publish a new essay collection titled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the collection, which he's been working on for a decade, Dylan reportedly riffs on songs by the likes of Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and Nina Simone. From The Guardian:

His first book of new writing since 2004's Chronicles: Volume One, it contains 60 essays in which the 80-year-old musician "analyses what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal".

Publisher Simon & Schuster (S&S) described the essays as "mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition".

Combined with nearly 150 "carefully curated photos as well as a series of dreamlike riffs", the collection "resembles an epic poem", said S&S.