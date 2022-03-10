Paramount announces another Star Trek show

Paramount+ released this trailer on the same day Disney+ dropped the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, and I am not sure anyone noticed STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on a Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock that appeared during another recently aired Star Trek show, Discovery, that I kind of heard about but then meh. This show will follow those characters in the years before Pike dies leaving Jim Kirk to Captain the Enterprise around the galaxy. I guess showing us what Spock and the Enterprise were like without Kirk. Sounds spicey!

Neither of these shows is the one about Picard, who is played by the delightful Patrick Stewart.