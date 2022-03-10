Save nearly $200 on this award-winning password saver

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Think that password you've been using since college will keep you safe online? While combining your childhood dog's name with the year you were born seems like a safe bet when logging onto your banking site, favorite online shopping hub, or email platform, you may want to think that through. There are tons of hackers out there, and it's easier for them to nab this info than you might think.

If you're currently changing your passwords for all the different sites and programs you log onto, that's great, but chances are you have a hard time remembering them all. That's where Sticky Password Premium comes into play. With this game-changing app, you never have to worry about remembering a password again, as this innovative password manager keeps all your codes and personal info safe and easily accessible, allowing you to store them locally or on the cloud.

Sticky Password Premium keeps you in charge of your online activity by giving you, and only you, access to its services with one master password. Plus, the program can save all your other passwords and personal information like card numbers and addresses. Not only that, but it'll automatically log you on to your "safe" sites, allowing you to hop around the net without ever worrying about a thing.

Trusted by millions of internet users, Sticky Password Premium continues to keep people safe from dangers online, whether it's by remembering passwords or generating new ones for them, encrypting them. Hence, they always maintain their anonymity online. It was even named PCMag Editors' Choice and earned hundreds of rave reviews online with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Get unlimited access to Sticky Password Premium right now for $29.99, down from nearly $200.

Prices subject to change.