Ukraine post office asked for stamp designs that show "Ukrainians' determination to defend their land." Here are the top submissions

The Ukrainian post office, Ukrposhta, asked people to submit stamp designs that show Ukraine post office asked for stamp designs that show "Ukrainians' determination to defend their land."

Many of the 500 submitted designs honor the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island who told the commander of a Russian warship to "go fuck yourself."

Google translation from Ukrposhta's Facebook post:

Sketches of postage stamps "Russian warship, go to #uy!"

⚡️ We received almost 500 letters with ideas for postage stamps!

⠀

They promised to put all the works to the vote, but did not expect that there would be so many people willing to take part in the competition that it would go beyond Ukraine.

⠀

So we decided to collect the 20 best sketches from the philatelic point of view, from which you have to choose the one we are printing.

⠀

With this stamp you can send letters and postcards even abroad. And most importantly, they will have a sewn-in message that you already know well: "Russian warship, go to #uy!"

⠀

🇺🇦 Now the whole world will see it!

⠀

Choose the illustration you like and leave a number in the comments. 1 comment, 1 number.

⠀

Voting will last until March 10, inclusive. And we will announce the winner – 11.03.

⠀

Well, guide to choose your favorite

[via Linns]