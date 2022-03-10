The biggest loser of the last general election for President of the United States feels that what comes next in Ukraine is, I guess, not windmills because they kill birds and are expensive.
When asked about Russia's long term prospects in Ukraine, Trump blabbered about windmills
Woman reports a black man to the cops because his dog humped her dog at the park
Yet another idiot calling the cops on a black person for doing normal person things. In this case, a white woman is on the phone reporting to the police that a black man's dog humped her dog at a dog park. You can hear the woman's friend saying about his dog, "That's inappropriate for the… READ THE REST
Trump threatens to order 'additional security for our country' next week, 'very rapidly'
During a bizarre meet-and-greet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that ended with the weirdest diplomatic handshake ever, so-called 'President' Donald J. Trump ominously teased his intent to introduce some sort of heightened national security measures next week, and to continue fighting his losing battle with America's judicial system over the #MuslimBan. READ THE REST
