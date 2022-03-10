When asked about war in Ukraine, Trump launches into a bizarre anti-windmill rant

OMG I'm dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills! pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

Trump loves talking trash about windmills (aka wind turbines). Every chance he gets, he goes on and on about how they kill birds, rust, look ugly, make scary noises, cost too much, blah blah blah. Even when he appears on an ass-kissing podcast and gets asked about the war in Ukraine, he launches into another anti-windmill rant instead of answering the question. As he prattles on about windmills, the camera flashes to the podcast host who is grinning uncomfortably and no doubt thinking, "God, what a bore."

Now's a good time to revisit this classic emo rendition of the stable genius's infamous "I never understood wind" speech: