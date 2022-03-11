Peek behind the scenes of artist Patricia Piccinini's Melbourne studio. Piccini works in a variety of mediums including sculpture, photography, video, and drawing. Her work explores the relationship between the natural and artificial. Her hybrid animal creatures are outstanding in their utter strangeness and uncanny detail. Although they feature imaginary beings, they are shockingly realistic looking. I would be thrilled to see them in real life one day. You can see more of her work on her Instagram page.
Check out Patricia Piccinini's studio, where she makes her grotesque hyperrealistic sculptures
