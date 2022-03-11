Chile celebrates first gay wedding

Chile's same-sex marriage law went into effect this week and Santiago saw its first gay wedding Thursday.

Silva and Nazar have been together for seven years and have two young children. They have had a civil union for the last three years, but marriage is a significant step forward for their whole family. "Now our children have the same rights (as other families) and they will be able to have, we hope, a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two parents who love each other," Silva added.