Ed Piskor's horror comic, "Red Room: Trigger Warnings #1" is out now

Ed Piskor's Red Room: Trigger Warnings #1 is now available for purchase. The Red Room series features horror stories about murder for profit on the dark web. You can see Ed talk about it and show us the terrifyingly cool original artwork on the Cartoonist Kayfabe channel. My favorite characters are the rat queens, a tangle of creeps connected by their hair, similar to the way a rat king is a tangle of rats connected by their tails.

From Fantagraphics: "The best selling, most talked-about series of 2020 kicks off its second four-issue "season" with another self-contained mini-masterpiece of monthly comics storytelling. In this issue, the Decimator presents… The Rat Queens! And unfortunately for them, they are front and center in his most horrific red room broadcast yet! As seen on the YouTube channel sensation, Cartoonist Kayfabe, from the creator of X-Men: Grand Design and Hip Hop Family Tree!"