Ewan McGregor uses his Star Wars fame to reprimand reckless drivers

Isn't it rough being a Star Wars fan? After subsisting on the auxiliary tales that emanated from the comics and novels after Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans were finally subjected to the prequel trilogy. I'm not going to retread old ground here, as opinion pieces bashing the Star Wars prequels rival internet porn in their ubiquity. Yet through all of the endless political dialogue and Midi-chlorians, there was one saving grace in the puddle of pig sick that was the prequels: Ewan Mcgregor's turn as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Since the teaser trailer for Obi-Wan's new show on Disney + just dropped, I thought it'd be cool to share this funny story of Ewan Mcgregor acknowledging his Star Wars fame.

In the video linked above, Ewan Mcgregor gives a hilarious anecdote about people recognizing him as Obi-Wan in real life, and it's brilliant.