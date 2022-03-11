Fender and Mattel are teaming up on a line of custom, one-of-a-kind guitars themed around the Mattel Hot Wheels brand. Not for kids as these guitars are priced at over $10,000 each—but, hey, you get a Hot Wheels-themed strap, pick set, hardshell case and a free Hot Wheels car! The brands nicely share some pop culture DNA: Southern California, surf rock, go-go 1960's heydays, etc. Which is the bigger market: kids who want to buy Fender-themed Mattel Hot Wheels cars (if those are mass produced), or guitar-playing adults who are nostalgic enough about their childhood toys?
Fender and Mattel team up
