Jussie Smollett jailed 150 days over hoax attack

Actor Jussie Smollett, found guilty of disorderly conduct after paying two associates to beat him up in a rash self-promotional stunt, was sentenced to five months in jail Thursday.

Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each of the five counts. The first 150 days of his probation will be spent in custody, beginning immediately. He must also pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and $25,000 in fines – the maximum allowable by law. Throughout the trial, Smollett maintained that he had been the victim of a crime.