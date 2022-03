"At the edge of the universe, 400 men and women are probing the immeasurable blackness of space," the announcer says with great drama. "Their leaders are an earthman with no fear and a stranger with no heart."

Spock has a heart! You just need to know where to look.

The library music used in the commercial is "Lunar Landscape" by Roger Roger and his Orchestra from the album Space Adventures:

(via r/ObscueMedia)